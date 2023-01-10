Scientists get new insight into brief existence of superheavy neutron stars, about twice the length of Manhattan Island

Astronomers, using archival data from NASA's retired Compton Gamma Ray Observatory, have detected light patterns indicating the brief existence of a superheavy neutron star shortly before it collapsed into a black hole. This fleeting, massive object - nearly twice the size of a typical neutron star, or about twice the length of Manhattan Island- is likely the result of two neutron stars colliding.

The Compton data and computer simulations showed that there are neutron stars that are 20% more massive than the most precisely measured one, J0740+6620, which has a mass of 2.1 times that of the Sun. These mega neutron stars spin at an incredible rate of 78,000 times per minute, almost twice as fast as the fastest pulsar on record, J1748–2446ad. This rapid rotation helps to keep the objects from collapsing further, allowing them to exist for a few tenths of a second before quickly forming a black hole.

"We looked for these signals in 700 short GRBs detected with NASA's Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, and Compton. We found these gamma-ray patterns in two bursts observed by Compton in the early 1990s," explained Cecilia Chirenti, a researcher at the University of Maryland, College Park (UMCP) and NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, who presented the findings at the 241st meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Seattle.

According to the researchers, merging neutron stars also produce gravitational waves. Computer simulations of neutron star mergers show that gravitational waves have a sudden increase in frequency, going beyond 1,000 hertz, when the neutron stars come together. Unfortunately, these signals are too faint and fast for current gravitational wave observatories to pick up. Chirenti and her team, however, thought that similar signals could be seen in the gamma-ray emission from short gamma-ray bursts (GRBs).

These results are very important as they set the stage for future measurements of hypermassive neutron stars by gravitational wave observatories," said Chryssa Kouveliotou, chair of the physics department at George Washington University in Washington, who was not involved in the work.