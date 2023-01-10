Left Menu

European shares dip as rate hike nerves crimp rally

Miners fell 1%, tracking weak copper prices as investors gauged demand risks amid fears of further U.S. rate hikes. After a rough 2022, Europe's STOXX 600 has risen 5.5% since the start of this year on growing hopes that the euro zone will get a milder-than-expected recession and central banks will ease their aggressive monetary policy tightening.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 14:09 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 14:09 IST
European shares dip as rate hike nerves crimp rally

European shares fell on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell after two U.S. central bank policymakers struck hawkish tones overnight.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.7% by 0811 GMT. The index had hit its highest level in eight months in the previous session. Powell's speech later in the day was on investors' radar after Fed policymakers said they expected the Fed policy rate — now at 4.25% to 4.5% — to need to rise to a 5%-5.25% to rein in inflation.

Rate-sensitive technology stocks dropped 1.0%, while pharmaceutical majors Novo Nordisk and Novartis AG dropped more than 1.5% each, weighing on the STOXX 600. Miners fell 1%, tracking weak copper prices as investors gauged demand risks amid fears of further U.S. rate hikes.

After a rough 2022, Europe's STOXX 600 has risen 5.5% since the start of this year on growing hopes that the euro zone will get a milder-than-expected recession and central banks will ease their aggressive monetary policy tightening. UK's export-heavy FTSE 100 slipped 0.4%.

Britain announced plans on Monday to scale back energy subsidies for businesses for the next financial year by about 85%, after the government described the current level of support as "unsustainably expensive".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023