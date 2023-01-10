Left Menu

Child falls into borewell in UP's Hapur, rescue efforts underway

PTI | Hapur | Updated: 10-01-2023 14:51 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 14:41 IST
Representative image
A four-year-old boy fell into an open borewell in the Kotla Sadat area here on Tuesday, officials said.

The boy was playing near the borewell when he fell inside, they said.

Family members and officials reached the spot as soon as news spread.

District Magistrate Medha Rupam said a rescue operation had started and attempts were being made to reach the boy.

A team from the National Disaster Response Force is at the spot and oxygen is being sent inside the borewell, Rupan said, adding that they hoped that the child would be safely rescued.

