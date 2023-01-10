Mugger numbers increase in Odisha

The population of muggers, an endangered crocodile species, has increased in Ghodahada irrigation reservoir and its adjoining water bodies near Digapahandi area in Odisha's Ganjam district much to the delight of wildlife enthusiasts.

The number of muggers is now 81, up by 16 in the last four years, forest officials said here.

While 64 muggers were found in around five sq km reservoirs, another 17 were in ten nearby water bodies, according to the census conducted through direct sight method, Berhampur divisional forest officer Amlan Nayak.

Mugger is one of the three crocodile species found in the state. The other crocodile species are gharial and salt water or estuarine crocodile. Ghodahada reservoir is considered as one of the potential habitats for muggers in the state.

Around 60 forest personnel were engaged in the annual mugger census, which was for the first time conducted round the clock, he said.

Last year the number of muggers in the area was 76 - 58 in Ghodahada reservoir and 18 in the ponds. The population of the mugger in the area was enumerated at 72 and 65 in the water bodies in the area in 2021 and 2020 respectively, officials said.

Improvement of the habitats in water bodies and protection provided by local people was stated to be the main cause for the increase in the last three years, Nayak said. Fishermen of the area consider sighting of a mugger as a harbinger of good times for them and they do not inflict any harm to them.

The forest officials are creating awareness among locals for co-existence of men and animals, an official said.

Ghodahada reservoir is an eco tourism destination at Digapahandi block of Ganjam district, about 50 kms from here, and was declared a crocodile sanctuary.

