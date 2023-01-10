Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 16:18 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 16:16 IST
CIL issues letter of acceptance for 9 coal mining projects to be implemented through MDO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has issued the letter of acceptance for nine coal mining projects, having a production capacity of around 127 million tonnes, to be operationalised through engagement of mine developer and operators.

Another six mining projects are at different stages of implementation.

''The state-owned coal miner is tracking a total of 15 greenfield projects for implementation through MDOs (mining developers-cum-operators) with an investment component to the tune of around Rs 20,600 crore largely pertaining to land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement issues, and in some cases on railway sidings,'' the coal ministry said in a statement.

Having total rated capacity of around 169 MT, 11 of the 15 projects are opencast and the remaining four are underground mines.

While the capacity of opencast projects is 165 MT, underground projects add up to the rest.

The ministry said that it aims to engage reputed MDOs in coal mines, through open global tenders, to increase domestic coal production and reduce the dependency on import to the extent possible.

The MDOs would excavate and deliver coal in accordance with the approved mining plan.

Since contracts offered to them are on long-term basis, allied infrastructure at mine projects also would be developed by these private players. They will expedite land acquisition, green clearances and coordination with state and central pollution control boards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

