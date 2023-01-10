Left Menu

HC directs action against civic officers responsible for encroachment of govt land in Bengaluru

The matter was adjourned to February 2 by the division bench headed by Chief Justice PB Varale, which was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Ashwath Narayan, a resident of Kodigehalli.Earlier, under the direction of the HC, the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner had conducted an inquiry and submitted a report to the court in a sealed envelope.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-01-2023 16:27 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 16:23 IST
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) to initiate action against seven officials of the department for allowing private companies to encroach on government properties in Kodigehalli and Kotihosahalli here and build housing complexes on it.

The court directed the Commissioner of BDA to take appropriate action under department rules against the erring officers. It also ordered action against the tahsildar of Yelakhanka to remove the impingement within 15 days. The matter was adjourned to February 2 by the division bench headed by Chief Justice PB Varale, which was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Ashwath Narayan, a resident of Kodigehalli.

Earlier, under the direction of the HC, the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner had conducted an inquiry and submitted a report to the court in a sealed envelope. The Tahsildar of Yelahanka had also submitted an affidavit regarding the encroachment. Based on the report and the affidavit, the HC today directed action to be initiated against the concerned officers.

The advocate representing the property owners on the encroached land sought time as it would affect them. The court, however, directed him to take the grievance to the Tahsildar.

