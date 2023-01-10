Left Menu

Elephants spotted on streets in village

Three elephants have been spotted in residential area of a village bordering a forest in Palakkad district of Kerala.Visuals of two tuskers and a female elephant walking on a road passing through Dhoni village have gone viral since Tuesday.Forest officials said the jumbos did not cause any damage to properties and went back to the forest after a while.

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 10-01-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 16:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three elephants have been spotted in residential area of a village bordering a forest in Palakkad district of Kerala.

Visuals of two tuskers and a female elephant walking on a road passing through Dhoni village have gone viral since Tuesday.

Forest officials said the jumbos did not cause any damage to properties and went back to the forest after a while.

''The animals did not cause damage. The area is bordered by forest. We suspect they reached the human habitat in search of water,'' a senior forest official told PTI.

Multiple videos were aired by television channels in which the elephants were seen roaming through the roads and private properties.

On January 6, a man sustained minor injuries when a wild elephant attacked him in Sulthan Bathery town in northern Wayanad district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

