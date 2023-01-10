Elephants spotted on streets in village
Three elephants have been spotted in residential area of a village bordering a forest in Palakkad district of Kerala.Visuals of two tuskers and a female elephant walking on a road passing through Dhoni village have gone viral since Tuesday.Forest officials said the jumbos did not cause any damage to properties and went back to the forest after a while.The animals did not cause damage.
- Country:
- India
Three elephants have been spotted in residential area of a village bordering a forest in Palakkad district of Kerala.
Visuals of two tuskers and a female elephant walking on a road passing through Dhoni village have gone viral since Tuesday.
Forest officials said the jumbos did not cause any damage to properties and went back to the forest after a while.
''The animals did not cause damage. The area is bordered by forest. We suspect they reached the human habitat in search of water,'' a senior forest official told PTI.
Multiple videos were aired by television channels in which the elephants were seen roaming through the roads and private properties.
On January 6, a man sustained minor injuries when a wild elephant attacked him in Sulthan Bathery town in northern Wayanad district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wayanad district
- Dhoni
- Kerala
- Palakkad
- Sulthan Bathery