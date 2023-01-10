Left Menu

Study reveals regulatory mechanisms for enzyme production in filamentous fungus

In addition to being a longtime ally of sake brewers, filamentous fungi may soon become a supporter of environmentalists. Researchers from Osaka Metropolitan University have identified the processes that control the development of enzymes in a filamentous fungus, enabling the efficient breakdown of plant biomass as an alternative energy source to petroleum.

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 18:28 IST
Study reveals regulatory mechanisms for enzyme production in filamentous fungus
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

In addition to being a longtime ally of sake brewers, filamentous fungi may soon become a supporter of environmentalists. Researchers from Osaka Metropolitan University have identified the processes that control the development of enzymes in a filamentous fungus, enabling the efficient breakdown of plant biomass as an alternative energy source to petroleum. Filamentous fungi (moulds) are microorganisms with a long history of use in the fermentation of sake, soy sauce, cheese, and many other products. Such fermentation is a good example of the industrial use of filamentous fungi's ability to secrete various enzymes in large quantities. Currently, plant biomass is attracting attention as an alternative to petroleum, which will eventually be depleted. Since hard plant cell walls are composed of various aromatics and polysaccharides, their degradation requires a large number of enzymes with diverse characteristics. Consequently, studies have been conducted to utilize filamentous fungi as a prominent source of enzymes for plant biomass degradation.

Delving into this field, a research team led by Associate Professor Shuji Tani, from the Graduate School of Agriculture at Osaka Metropolitan University, analyzed the regulatory mechanisms of carbohydrate-hydrolyzing enzyme production in the filamentous fungus Aspergillus aculeatus, which produces enzymes that have an excellent ability to degrade plant biomass. Uridine diphosphate (UDP)-glucose 4-epimerase (Uge5) is well known as an enzyme involved in galactose metabolism. However, the team discovered that Uge5 also regulates the expression of degrading enzyme genes in A. aculeatus. This is the very first report of Uge5's roles in selective gene expression in response to different types of inducing sugars in filamentous fungi.

These findings address the current technology challenge in establishing a much-wanted comprehensive high production method for various enzymes in filamentous fungi. Professor Tani explained, "We constructed and screened a library containing approximately 9,000 gene-disrupted strains of Aspergillus aculeatus, and identified Uge5 as a novel regulatory factor that regulates the production of carbohydrate-hydrolyzing enzymes. The discovery of this new function took us by surprise. We plan to continue our research to elucidate phenomena that existing knowledge cannot explain." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023