Left Menu

Maha: Party worker asks MLA to find woman for marriage

A worker from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena has asked a local MLA in Maharashtras Aurangabad district to find a woman for him to get married, with the legislator saying its a real problem in rural areas.An audio clip of the seemingly hilarious conversation between Kannad MLA Udaysingh Rajput and the party worker was widely shared on social media.The party worker from the neighbouring Khultabad area called the Sena MLA, who is with the Thackeray camp, on Monday and requested him to find a life partner.I have 8-9 acres of land.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 10-01-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 19:17 IST
Maha: Party worker asks MLA to find woman for marriage
  • Country:
  • India

A worker from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena has asked a local MLA in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district to find a woman for him to get married, with the legislator saying it's a real problem in rural areas.

An audio clip of the seemingly hilarious conversation between Kannad MLA Udaysingh Rajput and the party worker was widely shared on social media.

The party worker from the neighbouring Khultabad area called the Sena MLA, who is with the Thackeray camp, on Monday and requested him to find a life partner.

''I have 8-9 acres of land. But nobody is ready to give me a girl (for marriage). There are girls in Kannad area,'' he said. In the clip, MLA Rajput can be heard asking the party worker to send his biodata to him.

The legislator said the man's concern is a reflection of ground realities in villages.

''The condition is not that good. If there is a village of 2,000 residents, you will find around 100-150 unmarried young men there. Even if they have 100 acres of land, it is difficult to find a girl for marriage,'' Rajput told PTI on Tuesday.

He said the trend shows some families want to marry off their daughters in families living in urban areas.

''I get many such calls,'' he said.

As per the National Family Health Survey (2019-21), Maharashtra's sex ratio was 920 females per 1,000 males.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023