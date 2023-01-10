Maha: Party worker asks MLA to find woman for marriage

A worker from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena has asked a local MLA in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district to find a woman for him to get married, with the legislator saying it's a real problem in rural areas.

An audio clip of the seemingly hilarious conversation between Kannad MLA Udaysingh Rajput and the party worker was widely shared on social media.

The party worker from the neighbouring Khultabad area called the Sena MLA, who is with the Thackeray camp, on Monday and requested him to find a life partner.

''I have 8-9 acres of land. But nobody is ready to give me a girl (for marriage). There are girls in Kannad area,'' he said. In the clip, MLA Rajput can be heard asking the party worker to send his biodata to him.

The legislator said the man's concern is a reflection of ground realities in villages.

''The condition is not that good. If there is a village of 2,000 residents, you will find around 100-150 unmarried young men there. Even if they have 100 acres of land, it is difficult to find a girl for marriage,'' Rajput told PTI on Tuesday.

He said the trend shows some families want to marry off their daughters in families living in urban areas.

''I get many such calls,'' he said.

As per the National Family Health Survey (2019-21), Maharashtra's sex ratio was 920 females per 1,000 males.

