NCMC meets on Joshimath, says immediate priority is complete evacuation of residents from affected areas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 20:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Tuesday reviewed the situation in Joshimath where cracks have appeared in buildings and other structures and stressed that the immediate priority should be to ensure complete and safe evacuation of all residents in the affected zone.

At a meeting of the NCMC, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba stressed that priority should also be accorded to the demolition of vulnerable structures in a safe manner, an official statement said.

The NCMC conveyed that all studies and investigations, including geotechnical, geophysical and hydrological, should be completed in a coordinated and time-bound manner.

The chief secretary of Uttarakhand briefed the NCMC about the current situation and informed that residents of severely damaged houses were being shifted to safe places.

Relief shelters have been identified in Joshimath and Pipalkoti to accommodate the affected families and appropriate compensation and relief measures are being provided by the state government, the statement said.

The chief secretary apprised the committee that the operation of Joshimath-Auli ropeway has been discontinued and construction works in and around Joshimath Municipality area have been stopped till further orders.

The national and state disaster response forces have been deployed to help the district administration in their relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The cabinet secretary assured the chief secretary that all central agencies will continue to be available for necessary assistance.

