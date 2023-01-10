Salary revision for Maha govt employees gets Cabinet nod

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday decided to accept the salary realignment report of the K P Bakshi committee on revising the salaries of state government employees, an official said.

The move will put a burden of Rs 240 crore on the state exchequer.

The actual financial benefits will be applicable for employees from the first date of the month in which the official order will be issued, the official said.

The state finance department moved a Cabinet note in this regard which was discussed in the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Bakshi committee has reviewed the sixth pay commission and the seventh pay commission reports jointly and addressed the differences in its report.

The Cabinet also approved the handing over of 22,264 sq.mt. land of Modern Food Enterprises in suburban Goregaon in Mumbai to the Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Both parties have already entered into an agreement and now it has been approved by the state cabinet, the official said.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal moved by the Social Justice Department (SJD) to enter into a tripartite agreement with the Tarpan Foundation and the Revenue department to extend benefits of state government schemes to differently-abled people as well as economically-weaker sections suffering from severe illness.

The Foundation will carry out the survey of potential beneficiaries of various welfare schemes under the SJD and submit it before both departments in the next two years, the official explained.

Notably, BJP MLC Shrikant Bharatiya is the Managing Director of Tarpan Foundation, which he said in an ''NGO company''. Bharatiya had served as OSD to then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (from 2014 to 2019).

When asked about how his NGO got selected, he said, ''We have been working in this field for a long time. We are not taking a single rupee from the government for this work. We expect the coverage of the 'Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojna' will be expanded''. In another decision, the Cabinet gave an in-principle nod to increase the number of corporators to be nominated on a civic body up to 10 or 10 per cent of the strength of that corporation, whichever is less, an official said.

The decision is taken in-principle and the opinion of the advocate general will be be sought, he added.

Currently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation can nominate only five corporators in the House of 227. However, if the revised decision gets through, 10 corporators can be nominated to the BMC.

The council of ministers also approved a change in the Maharashtra Village Panchayat Act 1959 to change the sentence clause from imprisonment to a monetary fine, according to which bringing cattle on roads would invite penalty to owners, instead of earlier provisions of imprisonment, the official added.

