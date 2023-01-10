Left Menu

NASA's Perseverance lays down six of 10 sample tubes in first-of-its-kind depot on Mars

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-01-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 22:05 IST
NASA's Perseverance lays down six of 10 sample tubes in first-of-its-kind depot on Mars
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAPersevere)

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover is building the first-of-its-kind depot in another world, where it is laying down a set of 10 sample tubes containing Martian rock and soil. As of now, the rover has dropped off six titanium sample tubes, with the latest one being the very first rock core that the rover collected in September 2021.

For the unversed, Perseverance has collected two samples from several sites it has visited so far - one sample to be left on the surface in this depot, and the other kept inside the rover's belly.

This sample depot on the Martian surface will serve as a backup if the rover fails to deliver the samples directly to NASA's Sample Retrieval Lander in the future. In this case, a pair of Sample Recovery Helicopters, inspired by the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, will retrieve the samples cached at the Three Forks region of Mars.

The sample depot marks a historic early step in the Mars Sample Return campaign that involves the collection of samples from the surface of Mars and their return to Earth for further study. The mission is part of a larger effort to explore and understand the Red Planet and to search for evidence of past or present life on it.

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023