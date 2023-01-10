NASA's Perseverance lays down six of 10 sample tubes in first-of-its-kind depot on Mars

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover is building the first-of-its-kind depot in another world, where it is laying down a set of 10 sample tubes containing Martian rock and soil. As of now, the rover has dropped off six titanium sample tubes, with the latest one being the very first rock core that the rover collected in September 2021.

For the unversed, Perseverance has collected two samples from several sites it has visited so far - one sample to be left on the surface in this depot, and the other kept inside the rover's belly.

This sample depot on the Martian surface will serve as a backup if the rover fails to deliver the samples directly to NASA's Sample Retrieval Lander in the future. In this case, a pair of Sample Recovery Helicopters, inspired by the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, will retrieve the samples cached at the Three Forks region of Mars.

Fond memories! My very first rock core, from back in Sept. 2021, now sits sealed up and waiting for potential return to Earth. Six of 10 sample tubes are now down in my backup set. pic.twitter.com/twVsw3MFVX — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) January 10, 2023

The sample depot marks a historic early step in the Mars Sample Return campaign that involves the collection of samples from the surface of Mars and their return to Earth for further study. The mission is part of a larger effort to explore and understand the Red Planet and to search for evidence of past or present life on it.