Lucknow Investors Conference brings investment proposals worth Rs 56,000 crore

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-01-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 22:05 IST
The one-day Lucknow Investors Conference on Tuesday brought investment proposals worth Rs 56,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the three-day Global Investors Summit-2023 scheduled from February 10, an official statement said.

A total of 262 agreements worth Rs 56,299 crore were signed from 331 investment proposals that were submitted online during the conference in which Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak participated as the chief guest.

The conference, organised by the District Administration and IIA Lucknow Chapter, was also attended by Union minister Kaushal Kishore and state minister Jitin Prasad.

Pathak said the development works being done by the double-engine government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are further strengthening the country economically.

Yogi Adityanath has changed the image of Uttar Pradesh whereas earlier the dreaded mafia used to enter the Uttar Pradesh assembly, he said, adding that due to better law and order in the state, now entrepreneurs from across the country and abroad are constantly trying to invest here.

Four technical sessions were organised during the one-day 'District Level Investors Summit' to achieve the target for Lucknow in Global Investors Summit-2023 The release said that as per the online data of Invest UP portal, 262 agreements worth Rs 56,299 crore have been signed in Lucknow so far. The entrepreneurs who filed intent to invest in the district were assured of all possible help, it added.

