Fire at paint factory near Panaji, people in vicinity advised to shift

Authorities asked people living near the Pilerne Industrial Estate near Panaji to move out temporarily after a fire started at a paint manufacturing plant in the area on Tuesday afternoon. There were no casualties, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant who visited the site.

But the people living in the two and a half km radius have been asked to shift elsewhere because the smoke could cause health issues, he said.

The fire started around 2.30 pm, officials said.

There can be breathing issues due to the chemical smoke billowing from the site which contains carbon monoxide, said Sawant, who visited the factory around 9 pm.

"It will take another two hours to bring the fire under control," he said.

Personnel of the Fire and Emergency Services and Naval Fire Services have been pressed into action to douse the blaze, he added.

The government has also ordered an inquiry into the incident, Sawant said, adding that the Fire and Emergency Services, Factories and Boilers department and Industrial Development Corporation would be submitting their findings.

Doctors from the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital and nearby Primary Health Centre and Community Health Centre are stationed at the spot and an ambulance has been kept on stand-by, he said.

District collector Mamu Hage also visited the spot and would soon issue a health advisory for the people, the CM said.

