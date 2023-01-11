Left Menu

New Zealand's Tairawhiti remain in state of emergency as more rain forecast

New Zealand's Tairawhiti region remains in a state of local emergency due to flooding and landslips with further rain expected to fall Wednesday, according to the region's civil defence service. Much of New Zealand's North Island, including Tairawhiti, also known as East Cape, has experienced heavy rain, big seas and high winds as ex-tropical cyclone Hale has passed over the country.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 03:32 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 03:29 IST
New Zealand's Tairawhiti remain in state of emergency as more rain forecast
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand's Tairawhiti region remains in a state of local emergency due to flooding and landslips with further rain expected to fall Wednesday, according to the region's civil defence service.

Much of New Zealand's North Island, including Tairawhiti, also known as East Cape, has experienced heavy rain, big seas and high winds as ex-tropical cyclone Hale has passed over the country. Tairawhiti, which is on the east coast, is the only region in a state of emergency. More than 220 millimetres (8.6 inches) of rain fell in the region in the past 24 hours.

Flooding has caused the evacuation of some homes, small rural towns to be cut off and around 1,270 homes to be left without power. Rivers are still high and the wastewater network is at capacity, the Tairawhiti Civil Defence said in a statement on Facebook. "The state of emergency remains in place with our focus on restoring power and access to all our cut off communities, but it may take time," civil defence added.

It has asked people, where possible, not to travel, to be alert for surface flooding, slips and where the road has fallen away or trees have fallen down. New Zealand's government weather provider Metservice is forecasting the region to receive more rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

Global
2
East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China propaganda against Uyghurs

East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China pr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global
4
Cashbackduniya - India's Highest Cashback Paying App & Website

Cashbackduniya - India's Highest Cashback Paying App & Website

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023