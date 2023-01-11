Left Menu

NASA planet-hunter finds second Earth-sized world lurking in nearby star’s habitable zone

Scientists have discovered a second Earth-size world orbiting within the habitable zone of its star - the range of distances from a star where liquid surface water could be present at some point in a planet's history. The discovery was confirmed using NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS).

The newly-discovered planet, TOI 700 e, is 95% Earth's size and likely rocky. It joins the three previously-discovered planets of the TOI 700 system - a small, cool M dwarf star located just over 100 light-years away in the southern constellation Dorado.

This is one of only a few systems with multiple, small, habitable-zone planets that we know of," said Emily Gilbert, a postdoctoral fellow at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California who led the work.

In 2020, Gilbert and other researchers announced the discovery of the Earth-size, habitable-zone planet d, which is on a 37-day orbit, along with two other worlds, namely TOI 700 b, TOI 700 c and TOI 700 d.

Planet e is about 10% smaller than planet d and the latter also orbits in the habitable zone. TOI 700 e takes 28 days to orbit its star, placing planet e between planets c and d in the so-called optimistic habitable zone.

"If the star was a little closer or the planet a little bigger, we might have been able to spot TOI 700 e in the first year of TESS data. But the signal was so faint that we needed an additional year of transit observations to identify it," said Ben Hord, a doctoral candidate at the University of Maryland, College Park and a graduate researcher at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The findings were presented at the 241st meeting of the American Astronomical Association in Seattle.

Video Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Robert Hurt/NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

