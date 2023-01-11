Left Menu

NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

11-01-2023
NASA is inviting members of the public to help astronomers track exoplanets, or planets outside our solar system, through the agency's Universe of Learning Exoplanet Watch program. You can use your own telescope (if you have one) to detect these distant worlds or look for exoplanets in data from other telescopes using a computer or smartphone.

Introduced in 2018, the Exoplanet Watch program is easily available to anyone. By following the site's instructions, participants can download data to their device or access it via the cloud, and then assess it using a custom data analysis tool.

In addition to the 10 years of exoplanet observations that have been collected by a small ground-based telescope located south of Tucson, Arizona, this year, the project will start gathering extra information from two other telescopes at the Table Mountain facility in Southern California, which is managed by JPL.

Participants in Exoplanet Watch mainly observe transits of planets that have already been identified in order to gain more knowledge about their orbits. The interval between exoplanet transits shows how long it takes for the exoplanet to revolve around its star; the more transits that are measured, the more accurately the orbit's length can be determined.

According to NASA, if the timing of the orbit isn't accurately calculated, researchers who wish to further investigate those planets with large telescopes on the ground or in space can miss out on valuable observation time while they wait for the planet to show up. Utilizing volunteers to go through the data will help save a considerable amount of computing and processing time.

"With Exoplanet Watch you can learn how to observe exoplanets and do data analysis using software that actual NASA scientists use.We're excited to show more people how exoplanet science is really done," said Rob Zellem, the creator of Exoplanet Watch and an astrophysicist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

More details about the program can be found here.

