How did life’s raw ingredients get to Earth? NASA scientists simulate cosmic evolution to find out

How did amino acids and amines, the chemical building blocks of life, arrive on Earth approximately 4 billion years ago, potentially aiding in the creation of life on our planet? Were they produced inside asteroids or comets or did they come intact from the interstellar molecular cloud of ice, gas, and dust that formed our solar system and countless others?

To find this out, scientists at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, simulated a mini, cosmic evolution in the lab.

The researchers created ices similar to those found in interstellar clouds, bombarded them with radiation, and then subjected the remaining material, which included amines and amino acids, to water and heat to simulate the conditions they would have encountered inside asteroids.

"The important take-away is that the building blocks of life have a strong link not only to processes in the asteroid, but also to those of the parent interstellar cloud," said Danna Qasim, who worked on this experiment while she was a postdoctoral fellow at NASA Goddard from 2020 to 2022.

Qasim and her team irradiated simulated interstellar ices using a Van de Graaff particle accelerator at Goddard. The amino acids were left in gooey residues.

Thereafter, the team conducted simulations of asteroids by submerging the residues in tubes of water and heating them to different temperatures for varying lengths of time. This was done to replicate the conditions inside some asteroids billions of years ago. In the next step, they studied the effects that the warm, watery conditions had on the molecules.

No matter the conditions of the asteroid, the types and amounts of amines and amino acids created in laboratory interstellar ices remained the same. This suggests that these molecules can remain intact as they travel from the interstellar cloud to an asteroid. However, the reaction of each molecule to asteroid-like conditions varied depending on the amount of heat and duration of exposure.

Like the Goddard team, many other scientists have also found that this process creates amines and amino acids. But the set of compounds produced in labs doesn't match the set detected in meteorites. To investigate this discrepancy, Qasim and her team designed an experiment - the first one to add asteroid simulations to the ice experiment.

It started with an idea proposed by Christopher Materese, a Goddard research scientist who was principal investigator of this project. Materese wondered whether asteroid conditions were the missing link between lab-made interstellar ice and meteorite compositions.

The researchers are yet to close the gap, but, they found that even after simulating asteroid conditions, the amines and amino acids they produced still didn't match those in meteorites.