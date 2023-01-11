Left Menu

No relief from cold wave in Haryana, Punjab

There was no relief on Wednesday from the ongoing spell of cold wave in Haryana and Punjab, with minimum temperatures hovering below normal limits at most places.Fog was also observed at many places in the two states in the morning.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-01-2023 12:50 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 12:49 IST
No relief from cold wave in Haryana, Punjab
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There was no relief on Wednesday from the ongoing spell of cold wave in Haryana and Punjab, with minimum temperatures hovering below normal limits at most places.

Fog was also observed at many places in the two states in the morning. According to the Meteorological Department, Haryana's Narnaul reeled under severe chill, recording a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius. Biting cold conditions prevailed in Sirsa too, which recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Bhiwani recorded a low of 4.7 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 7.8 degrees Celsius, while Ambala's minimum settled at 8.5 degrees Celsius.

Punjab's Bathinda recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius, while Moga and Muktsar also reeled under biting chill with minimum of 5.7 and 6.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Amritsar recorded a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 8.4 degrees Celsius while Faridkot recorded a low of 7.4 deg C.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.1 degrees Celsius.

While the minimum temperatures have been hovering below normal limits at many places for the past nearly three weeks, the maximum temperatures too have dropped sharply over the past two weeks.

The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab including Chandigarh have been settling in the range of 11 degrees Celsius to 16 degrees Celsius at many places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023