Case against construction firm, 7 officials in connection with Metro structure collapse

A case has been registered against Nagarjuna Construction company NCC, five of its officials and two of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited BMRCL in connection with the collapse of an under-construction metro pillar here, which left a woman and her toddler son dead on Tuesday.NCC is named first accused A1, followed by its officials.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-01-2023 13:53 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 13:53 IST
A case has been registered against Nagarjuna Construction company (NCC), five of its officials and two of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in connection with the collapse of an under-construction metro pillar here, which left a woman and her toddler son dead on Tuesday.

NCC is named first accused (A1), followed by its officials. A BMRCL deputy chief engineer and executive engineer are A7 and A8 respectively, police sources said. The company was the contractor that was carrying out the work.

Tejaswini (30) and Vihan died after a structure at 'Namma Metro' construction site fell on them at Nagawara on the ring road here on Tuesday morning.

