Left Menu

Textile secretary Rachna Shah Visits MANTRA facilities in Surat, emphasizes research in Technical textiles

Surat Gujarat India, January 11 Rachna Shah, the government of Indias textile secretary, had a visit to the Man Made Textiles Research Association MANTRA facilities on Ring Road and emphasised the importance of establishing research in technical textiles, with a focus on Agro Textiles. Indias textile secretary Rachna Shah took a special interest in MANTRAs Centre of Excellence for Technical Textiles, said Rajnikant Bachkaniwala, president of MANTRA.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 11-01-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 17:43 IST
Textile secretary Rachna Shah Visits MANTRA facilities in Surat, emphasizes research in Technical textiles
  • Country:
  • India

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 11: Rachna Shah, the government of India's textile secretary, had a visit to the Man Made Textiles Research Association (MANTRA) facilities on Ring Road and emphasised the importance of establishing research in technical textiles, with a focus on Agro Textiles. Rachna Shah, India's textile secretary, accompanied by Textile Commissioner Roop Rashi Mahapatra, inspected the infrastructure at MANTRA, including the laboratory and machinery. Shah praised the infrastructural facilities and the textile experts' research. ''India's textile secretary Rachna Shah took a special interest in MANTRA's Centre of Excellence for Technical Textiles,'' said Rajnikant Bachkaniwala, president of MANTRA. She gathered extensive information on non-woven textile machinery, fabrics, and applications.'' ''The textile secretary closely observed the coating and lamination technology at MANTRA, as well as the samples prepared using cutting-edge technology,'' Bachkaniwala continued. MANTRA scientists gave a detailed presentation on the cutting-edge 'Plasma Technology' machine installed at MANTRA. The textile secretary was particularly drawn to MANTRA's Technical Textiles laboratory and its testing equipment. She praised MANTRA's efforts in establishing a testing laboratory for face masks and PPE kits at the centre. Dr. PP Raichurkar, Director of MANTRA, and MANTRA President Rajnikant Bachkaniwala gave a detailed presentation on MANTRA's textile sector activities.

Bachkaniwala urged the textile secretary to convene all Textile Research Associations (TRAs) on a single platform to discuss and collaborate on textile industry research. Rachna Shah, Textile Secretary, was impressed by the information provided by the MANTRA management and advised them to prioritise research in Technical Textiles, with a particular emphasis on Agro Textiles. During the visit of India's textile secretary, MANTRA director Dr. PP Raichurkar, MANTRA President Rajnikant Bachkaniwala, Secretary Prafull Gandhi, and council members were present.

For more information, kindly visit http://www.mantrasurat.org/

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023