Left Menu

Over three lakh houses under PMAY-G approved in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-01-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 21:08 IST
Over three lakh houses under PMAY-G approved in Assam
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government on Wednesday said it has sanctioned over three lakh houses under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass said that Assam received a target of 3,31,193 units under PMAY-G from the Union Ministry of Rural Development.

''In the last one week, the Panchayat and Rural Development Department of Assam has been able to sanction 3,04,218 houses to the beneficiaries,'' he added.

Dass also said that the department has sanctioned more than 10 lakh houses under the PMAY-G during the last nine months of the current financial year.

''The department has been able to take all necessary steps for successful implementation of the scheme in the state. The first instalment to the beneficiaries, who have been sanctioned houses in the last one week, will be released shortly to enable them to start the construction,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023