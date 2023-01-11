Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-01-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 21:35 IST
K'taka CM arranges breakfast for crematorium workers at his residence
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday hosted a breakfast for crematorium workers at his official Race Course Road residence here and assured that their services will be regularised soon.

He also promised that the State government would take steps in the upcoming budget to increase crematorium facilities in Bengaluru.

''Steps have already been taken to confirm the services of 130 crematorium workers in the city on the lines of Pourakarmikas (civic workers). There are 300 of them in other districts and necessary steps will be taken to regularise all such workers across the State,'' Bommai said.

The Chief Minister, who received a brass statue of Harishchandra (the legendary king) from Karnataka Dr B R Ambedkar Crematorium and Electric Crematorium Employees Association, said it is one among the most valued gifts he has received so far and would keep it at a place where he offers worship everyday.

He also directed the officials to refer to the community as Harishchadra Balaga (Harishchandra's fraternity) instead of crematorium workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

