Astronomers dig out hundreds of previously hidden black holes | Watch video

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 12-01-2023 08:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 08:23 IST

Astronomers have uncovered hundreds of previously hidden supermassive black holes, which are millions or even billions of times the mass of the Sun, in a new survey by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory.

"Astronomers have already identified huge numbers of black holes, but many remain elusive. Our research has uncovered a missing population and helped us understand how they are behaving," said Dong-Woo Kim of the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian (CfA), who led the study. Kim presented the findings at the 241st meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Seattle.

The black holes in this new study were spotted in galaxies that are dim in optical light, but bright in X-rays - referred to as XBONGs (for X-ray bright, optically normal galaxies) by astronomers.

The team combined data from the Chandra Source Catalog, a public repository including hundreds of thousands of X-ray sources detected by the observatory over its first 15 years, and optical data from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS), to identify 817 XBONG candidates - more than ten times the number known before Chandra was in operation, about half of which represent a population of previously-hidden black holes.

The discovery not only adds to the ongoing tally of black holes but also helps explain long-standing questions about XBONGs.

"It's not every day that you can say you discovered a black hole, so, it's very exciting to realize that we have discovered hundreds of them," said co-author Alyssa Cassity, a graduate student at the University of British Columbia.

Chandra is the world's most powerful X-ray telescope. According to the mission website, it has eight-times greater resolution and is able to detect sources more than 20 times fainter than any previous X-ray telescope.

Video Credit: X-ray: NASA/CXC/SAO/D. Kim et al.; Optical/IR: Legacy Surveys/D. Lang (Perimeter Institute)

