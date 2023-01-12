Webb finds building blocks of potential planets in nearby star-forming region

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has revealed new details about NGC 346, a mysterious star-forming region within our neighbouring dwarf galaxy. The dynamic star cluster is located in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC), which contains lower concentrations of elements heavier than hydrogen or helium, called metals, compared to our Milky Way galaxy. Interestingly, Webb has revealed the presence of many more building blocks than previously expected, not only for stars but also planets, in the form of clouds packed with dust and hydrogen.

Gas and dust clouds that collapse under their own gravitational pull give rise to stars. As the cloud compresses, a hot, dense core is formed, which then accumulates dust and gas, forming an object known as a protostar. While previous infrared studies of NGC 346 have focused on protesters with a mass of 5 to 8 times that of the Sun, Webb can investigate lighter-weight protostars.

"With Webb, we can probe down to lighter-weight protostars, as small as one-tenth of our Sun, to see if their formation process is affected by the lower metal content," said Olivia Jones of the United Kingdom Astronomy Technology Centre, Royal Observatory Edinburgh, a co-investigator on the program.

As stars form, they collect gas and dust from the surrounding molecular cloud, which can appear as ribbons in Webb imagery. This material accumulates into an accretion disk that feeds the central protostar. Astronomers have previously detected gas around protostars in NGC 346, but Webb's near-infrared observations are the first to also detect dust in these disks.

"We're seeing the building blocks, not only of stars but also potentially of planets. And since the Small Magellanic Cloud has a similar environment to galaxies during cosmic noon, it's possible that rocky planets could have formed earlier in the universe than we might have thought," Guido De Marchi of the European Space Agency, a co-investigator on the research team, said in a statement.