Couple, 4 children, die in cooking gas cylinder fire in Panipat

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-01-2023 11:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 10:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Six members of a family in Panipat died in a house fire caused by a cooking gas cylinder leakage on Thursday, police said.

The dead included a couple and their four children, said police.

The incident took place in Tehsil Camp area near Bichpari village of Panipat district.

''Six have died in this incident. The dead include a couple and their two children,'' Inspector Phool Kumar, SHO at Tehsil Camp Police Station in Panipat, told PTI.

He said the house caught fire due to a cylinder leak and the family, which lived in a residential area of the city, had migrated from West Bengal.

The couple used to work in a factory in Panipat.

Some neighbours said when they noticed smoke coming out of the house, they informed the police and fire department.

The victims, by the time the rescue team located them, were charred.

Victims have been identified as Abdul, 45, his 40-year-old wife, their two daughters aged 18 and 16, and two sons, aged 12 and 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

