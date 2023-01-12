Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near Chile's Coquimbo - USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck on Thursday near the Chilean city of Coquimbo, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.

The quake hit at a depth of 56.7 km (35.23 miles), the USGS added. EMSC, which first reported the quake, revised down its magnitude to 5.5 from 6.2 earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)