Relief from severe cold as minimum temperatures rise slightly in Haryana, Punjab

Minimum temperatures recorded a slight increase at many places in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, providing relief from the severe cold conditions.

Chandigarh witnessed bright sunshine after days of cold and foggy weather. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius, Hisar 8.5 degrees, Karnal 8.7 degrees, Narnaul 9 degrees, Rohtak 9.2 degrees and Sirsa 9.2 degrees, the Met office said in its weather report.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 10 degrees Celsius, Patiala 8.4 degrees, Pathankot 8.5 degrees, Faridkot 9 degrees and Muktsar 9.6 degrees. The minimum temperature in Mohali settled at 9.1 degrees Celsius.

However, Ludhiana experienced a cold night at 6.6 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani in Haryana also recorded below-normal temperatures at 6.7 degrees.

The weather office here said there was light rain at isolated places in the two states on Wednesday.

