Unauthorised construction in industrial estates: Gujarat govt announces new regularisation policy

Gujarat's Bharatiya Janata Party government on Thursday announced a new policy which seeks to regularise unauthorised constructions inside industrial estates controlled by the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC).

This new policy will cover nearly 70,000 industrial units currently functioning in 220 GIDC estates.

Any unauthorised construction done by the owners of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units on their allotted plots inside GIDCs can be legalised by paying a specific fee, said state Industries Minister Balwantsinh Rajput.

The relief, however, does not cover ''hazardous and obnoxious'' industrial units, Rajput added.

The development comes a month after Gujarat Assembly passed a bill which seeks to regularise unauthorised constructions in urban areas by collecting impact fee from the owners. The bill did not cover industrial estates.

''Due to rapid industrial development, unauthorised constructions came up in these estates over a period of time. If we remove such constructions, it will adversely affect industrial output, employment and investment. Thus, we have brought in this policy,'' Rajput told reporters in Gandhinagar.

''The policy does not have any provision to regularise floors built on existing structure without permission and unauthorised construction done outside the allotted plot in the estate,'' he said.

The fee for regularising unauthorised residential-type construction between 50 square meters to 300 square metres inside the estate will be in the range of Rs 3,000 to Rs 18,000, while an additional Rs 150 would be charged for every square meter of construction above 300 square meters.

The rates are double for regularising non-residential constructions, while factory owners will not get any relief under this policy in the cases of ''change of use'', a state government release informed.

