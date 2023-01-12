Delhi records light rains, minimum temperature at 9.3 deg C

Delhi witnessed light rainfall on Thursday and recorded a minimum temperature of 9.3 degrees Celsius -- two notches above the season's average -- with the weather department predicting a return of cold wave conditions in the city from January 15. The maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday settled at 21.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, the India Meteorological Department said. The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 73 per cent.

Western disturbance and consequent stronger surface winds have significantly improved fog conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh. However, dense to very dense fog continues over eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar The IMD said that cold wave conditions are very likely to persist in isolated pockets over Delhi and its neighbouring states from January 15 again.

Mahesh Palawat, the Vice President for Meteorology and Climate Change of Skymet Weather, said that 0.4 mm of rain over Delhi ended the prolonged dry spell for the city.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday stood at 371.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)