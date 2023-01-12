Community fishing banned in Kaziranga National Park before Magh Bihu festival

Community fishing, an integral part of the upcoming Magh Bihu festival, will not be allowed inside the Kaziranga National Park, an order said.

Golaghat District Magistrate P Uday Praveen promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the Kaziranga National Park, saying illegal entry into the forest leads to disturbance of the sanctity of the Park, resulting in possible law and order situation.

''...People in large numbers from different parts of the state/district enter Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve for community fishing in beels, rivers and wetlands under the garb of tradition in Magh Bihu,'' he pointed out.

The 430 sq km Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is known globally for its one-horned rhinos. It is also home to tigers, elephants, deer, wild boars and several bird species. Illegal entry into the park and destruction of wildlife is a cognizable and non-bailable offence under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, Praveen said in his order on Tuesday.

Besides, the congregation of a huge number of people during the community fishing may lead to traffic congestion on the National Highway-715, he added.

''...illegal entry and community fishing in beels, rivers and wetlands in the Kaziranga National Park under Golaghat district is prohibited with immediate effect,'' the DM said.

Magh Bihu, also called Bhogali Bihu, is a festival marking the end of the harvesting season.

With full granaries bringing joy to the people, feasting lasts for almost a week, beginning on Uruka, which is observed one day before Sankranti.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)