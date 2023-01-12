Over 1.54 lakh sub, primary health centres transformed into Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres: Mandaviya

More than 1.54 lakh sub health centres and primary health centre in the country have been transformed into Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres, exceeding the target of starting 1.50 lakh AB-HWCs by December 31 last year, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

Mandaviya, who chaired the eighth meeting of Mission Steering Group (MSG) of National Health Mission (NHM) here, also said that the HWCs have witnessed more than 135 crore footfall since 2018, according to a statement from the health ministry.

''For the first-time health is being linked with the agenda of development under a holistic approach undertaken by the union government. The pandemic period has provided us an opportunity to strengthen our healthcare infrastructure and delivery systems,'' Mandaviya said.

The MSG is the apex decision-making body of NHM that takes decisions on policies and program implementation under the Mission.

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar and NITI Aayog member (Health) were also present.

Highlighting the achievements under NHM, Mandaviya said: ''Exceeding the target of 1.50 lakh AB-HWCs by December 31, 2022, more than 1.54 lakh Sub Health Centres and Primary Health Centres have been transformed as AB-HWCs. In sync with the approach of the National Health Policy 2017 (NHP 2017), AB-HWCs are providing comprehensive primary healthcare closer to the communities. As many as 12 health services packages are available free-of-charge".

Mandaviya stressed that while we need to understand global healthcare systems and their best practices, India can have its own healthcare model which would be aligned to its regional requirements, and customised to the local strengths and challenges.

Moving with the philosophy of Antyodaya, the Government aspires to provide affordable, accessible and quality healthcare services to each individual in every corner of the country, he emphasised, the statement said.

The MSG was informed about the 'Holistic Approach' adopted by NHM encompassing change in programme design to respond to changing health care needs. The MSG was apprised about the achievements made under NHM during the past few years according to which 1 lakh AB- HWCs have started providing teleconsultation services through the e-Sanjeevani platform and technical specification and draft guidelines of HPV vaccine has been approved.

The MSG was further informed that 30 Crore ABHA IDs have been created so far and integrated with the National Digital Healthcare Ecosystem, and around 20 crore AB-PMJAY cards have been created as well. The Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Program (PMNDP) has been implemented in 630 districts of 36 states and Union Territories.

Besides, tertiary services are gradually being provided in district hospitals as well, and over 9 lakh TB patients adopted under the Nikshay Mitra initiative.

Commending the progress under the Nikshay Mitra initiative, the union health minister emphasised on the need to eradicate Tuberculosis (TB) by 2025 as per Prime Minister's vision of achieving the target of TB Elimination target by the year 2025.

The MSG also deliberated upon increasing focus towards preventive and promotive health approach that advocates for a holistic wellness outlook in the community.

