Maha: 30-year-old woman killed in tiger attack in Gondia

A 30-year-old woman was killed in a tiger attack in Gondia in Maharashtra on Thursday afternoon, an official said.She was part of a group of 6-7 women from Vadegaon Bandhya in Gothangaon forest range in Arjun Morgaon tehsil that was collecting firewood, Assistant Conservator of Forests Dada Raut said.Asha Taram died in the tiger attack while the other women managed to escape.

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 12-01-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 19:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 30-year-old woman was killed in a tiger attack in Gondia in Maharashtra on Thursday afternoon, an official said.

She was part of a group of 6-7 women from Vadegaon Bandhya in Gothangaon forest range in Arjun Morgaon tehsil that was collecting firewood, Assistant Conservator of Forests Dada Raut said.

''Asha Taram died in the tiger attack while the other women managed to escape. It took place in compartment 775 of the forest range. Movement of three tigers have been spotted recently in this area, which is close to Gadchiroli forest range. We had received complaints of cattle being killed but this is the first case of a human death,'' he told PTI.

Cages have been placed in the vicinity to trap the tigers, he said, adding initial compensation of Rs 25,000 had been given to her kin, while the rest will be disbursed after completion of all formalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

