2022 confirmed as one of warmest years on record: WMO
UN News | Updated: 12-01-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 21:58 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European shares edge up as investors assess China reopening
This NASA visualization shows best-known black hole systems in our galaxy and its neighbor | Watch
European shares muted, UK outperforms as China-exposed stocks jump
Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe collapse to a post-Soviet low
European shares end lower, Britain outpaces as China-exposed miners jump