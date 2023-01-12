Not expert on housing, says HC, refuses to stay or quash redevelopment of Mumbai BDD Chawls

The Bombay High Court on Thursday declined to stay or quash the BDD Chawls redevelopment scheme of more than 200 buildings in the metropolis which are decades-old, noting it had all necessary permissions and environmental clearance and there was nothing to show the activity was flawed.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice A S Chapalgaonkar disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by two city residents against the ''haphazard'' manner in which the redevelopment of BDD (Bombay Development Directorate) Chawls in central Mumbai has been proposed.

A chawl is a one-or two-room apartment in a single row with a common verandah and toilets for residents.

The petition filed by residents Shirish Patel and Sulakshana Mahajan claimed the manner in which the redevelopment has been proposed, it would jeopardize the health, well-being and right to life of residents.

Their plea sought to quash the scheme of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to redevelop these buildings, some of them belonging to the British-era.

The court, in its order, noted it was not an expert on planning and designing of houses and this job was of specialists.

''This court can only consider as to whether the constructions, to be carried out, are in consonance with the Development Control Regulations and Rules (DCR). If it is pointed out that the construction was not in consonance with the rules and regulations then only this court would step in,'' said the bench.

In the present case, it has not been demonstrated by the petitioner as to how the project to redevelop old buildings was not in tune with the DCR provisions, the judgment said.

The bench further noted that before full-fledged construction had commenced, a sample flat was built and shown to everyone related to the project and at the time no one had raised any objection.

The court also refused to accept the petitioners' contention that living in the absence of light, air and density results in occurrence of tuberculosis (TB).

''On the basis of this, it would not be possible to conclude that in the present case the construction activity undertaken is flawed,'' the bench said.

It added that no interference is required in the case as the redevelopment scheme has got all required permissions and environmental clearance.

The bench maintained people residing in the chawls, who are beneficiaries of the redevelopment project, are tenants and occupants and certainly not trespassers or slum-dwellers.

It added that some of these chawls were constructed between 1920 and 1925 and are in dilapidated conditions.

There are 206 BDD Chawls spread across 92 acres. Out of these 120 are in Worli, 32 in N M Joshi Marg, 42 in Naigaon and 12 in Sewri.

The Maharashtra government has initiated the process for redevelopment of all chawls, except for those in Sewri, which are built on Mumbai Port Trust land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)