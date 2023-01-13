Left Menu

Cloudy sky likely in city, air quality very poor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 10:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 10:05 IST
Cloudy sky likely in city, air quality very poor
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
A partly cloudy sky is expected in the national capital on Friday while the minimum temperature settled two degrees below normal at 9.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 20 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Cold wave conditions are very likely again in isolated pockets over Delhi and its neighbouring states from January 15, the weather department said.

Even though a current western disturbance and consequent stronger surface winds have significantly improved fog conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Western Uttar Pradesh, a dense to very dense fog cover continues over eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

According to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 373 (very poor).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

