Kolte-Patil Developers Q3 sales booking up 28 pc at record Rs 716 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 12:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 12:53 IST
Kolte-Patil Developers Q3 sales booking up 28 pc at record Rs 716 cr
Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers on Friday reported a 28 per cent growth in its sales booking at Rs 716 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 on better demand.

Its sales booking stood at Rs 561 crore in the year-ago period.

The Pune-based company in a regulatory filing said it has achieved the highest-ever quarterly pre-sales numbers by value and volume during Q3 FY23.

Kolte-Patil said it achieved sales value of Rs 1,528 crore during April-December 2022-23, a rise of 23 per cent from Rs 1,238 crore in the year-ago period.

The company is expanding presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

It has developed and constructed over 50 projects including residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes and IT parks, covering a saleable area of around 23 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The company markets its projects under two brands -- 'Kolte-Patil' for the mid-income segment and '24K' to cater the premium luxury segment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

