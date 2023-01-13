Left Menu

Light rains in parts of Haryana, Punjab; Min temp hover close to normal

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-01-2023 13:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 13:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Many parts of Haryana and Punjab received light rains with the minimum temperatures hovering close to normal limits on Friday, the Meteorological department said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a low of 9.5 deg C, Karnal 10.6 deg C, Rohtak 11.2 deg C and Ambala 11.3 deg C, according to the MeT department.

In Punjab, Patiala recorded a low of 8.9 deg C, Ludhiana 9.5 deg C, Faridkot 10 deg C and 10.2 deg C each in Pathankot and Mohali.

Amritsar and Gurdaspur experienced a cold night with a minimum temperature of 7.5 deg C each. Meanwhile, in Haryana, 6.2 deg C was recorded in Hisar and Sirsa's minimum temperature settled at 7.5 deg C.

According to the MeT department here, light rain occurred at isolated places in the two states on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

