GIS 23: Uttar Pradesh woos investors at Delhi roadshow

Projecting Uttar Pradesh as the ideal investment destination for businesses, the state government ministers and officials converged for a roadshow in the national capital in the run-up to the Global Investors Summit in Lucknow next month.

The Global Investors Summit will be held from February 10-12.

The initiative is a step towards making Uttar Pradesh a USD 1-trillion economy as envisioned by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant heaped praises on the state administration and said there is no better place to invest for businesses, with Uttar Pradesh set to become one of the key drivers of India's economy and growth in the coming years. ''Today UP is easily the number one state in India in all these areas, there's predictability and consistency, ease of doing business, infrastructure and a good domestic market,'' Kant said while addressing the Delhi road show. The domestic roadshows are being held across seven cities, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Delhi and Bengaluru, from January 5-27.

''My view is that in a few years with the coming airport at Jevar, the dedicated east and west freight corridors and with the rapid pace of urbanisation, which is taking place in Uttar Pradesh, this will become one of the key drivers of India's economy and growth.

If I was a business there is no better place for me to close my eyes and invest, that is Uttar Pradesh,'' Kant said. He opined that a lot of reforms have been undertaken by the government but one state which has matched the Centre step-by-step in all these areas has been Uttar Pradesh. ''Therefore, my belief is that in the days to come Uttar Pradesh will be the key state to drive India's growth and prosperity,'' he said, adding that if India is to grow at 9 to 10 per cent year on year, Uttar Pradesh will be the engine of growth. Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh, Manoj Kumar Singh invited businesses to invest in the Global Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow between February 10-12.

