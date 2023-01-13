Mysterious! Astronomers observe black holes eating the same star again and again

The European Space Agency's XMM-Newton space telescope has observed black holes consuming the same stars again and again.

When a star passes too close to a supermassive black hole, it is torn apart by the black hole's immense tidal forces, forming a disk of stellar debris on which the black hole is feeding. A bright flare of radiation can be detected during this process known as a tidal disruption event.

Typically, this flare lasts a few months during which the black hole consumes the star. However, XMM-Newton observed two new flares with peculiar behaviour. These flares repeatedly brightened in X-ray and UV light after the initial outburst, indicating that the stars were not completely destroyed when they encountered the black holes initially.

Led by astronomers Thomas Wevers from the European Southern Observatory, and Zhu Liu from the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics, Germany, the studies reveal that part of the stars may have survived their first attack from the black holes. The data suggests that some parts of the stars have not been completely consumed by the disruptive black hole, and they keep orbiting and coming into contact with it again, resulting in recurrent flares. This phenomenon is known as a partial tidal disruption event.

The repeated flares were from two separate galaxies, lying at almost 900 million light-years and 1 billion light-years from our Milky Way galaxy, hosting supermassive black holes.

"The results from our first XMM-Newton observation were surprising. The black hole showed an unusually drastic dimming of X-ray light, compared to when it had been discovered two weeks previously by the eROSITA telescope. Follow-up observations with XMM-Newton and other instruments confirmed our speculations that this behaviour was being caused by a partial tidal disruption event," Zhu explained.

One of the tidal events, called eRASSt J045650.3−203750, was discovered by the X-ray telescope eROSITA on board the Spectrum-Roentgen-Gamma mission. The original flare was followed by repeated outbursts roughly every 223 days. The other event, called AT2018fyk, was discovered by the All-Sky Automated Survey for Supernovae. It shone bright in UV and X-rays for at least 500 days, followed by a sudden dimming.

In addition to XMM-Newton and eROSITA, the studies involve other missions including NASA's Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, The Australia Telescope Compact Array (ATCA) and the Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer Mission payload on the International Space Station.