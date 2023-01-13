Himachal govt to construct heliport in Hamirpur
The Himachal Pradesh government will construct a modern heliport near Daroohi village on the boundary of Hamirpur town, an official said on Friday.
The district administration has already selected about 3.25 acres (26 kanals) of land for the purpose. The local gram panchayat has also given a no-objection certificate to the Tourism department for the construction.
A heliport is a single takeoff and landing zone designated for use by one helicopter at a time. Once all the formalities are worked out, construction of the heliport will begin after the land is transferred to the Tourism department, a spokesperson said.
The project is estimated to cost Rs 4.5 crore. The new government in Himachal Pradesh has decided to construct heliports in all 68 assembly segments.
At present, VVIP helicopters land on the grounds of NIT-Hamirpur or Government Polytechnic - Hamirpur.
