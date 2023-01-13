CPWD to transplant 222 trees to make space for multistorey in central Delhi

Left Menu

More than 220 trees will be transplanted for the construction of a multistorey building which will house members of Parliament in Lutyens Delhi, according to the minutes of the latest meeting of an environment panel of the Delhi government.The building, which will have 184 flats, will come up at Sector 24, Baba Kharak Singh Marg near Gole Market in central Delhi, at a cost of Rs 428.8 crore, the MoM said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 19:15 IST
More than 220 trees will be transplanted for the construction of a multistorey building which will house members of Parliament in Lutyens' Delhi, according to the minutes of the latest meeting of an environment panel of the Delhi government.

The building, which will have 184 flats, will come up at Sector 24, Baba Kharak Singh Marg near Gole Market in central Delhi, at a cost of Rs 428.8 crore, the MoM said. There are 372 trees at the site. The project proponent, Central Public Works Department, had submitted a proposal involving transplantation of 247 trees and retaining the rest. On the suggestion of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, the user agency reduced the number of the affected trees to 222. The SEIAA also asked the CPWD to maintain/plant the maximum number of trees at the project site.

The user agency has committed to transplanting the trees to a nearby site which also has MP quarters.

