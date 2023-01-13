Left Menu

India has lot to offer to world in time of crisis; Amitabh Kant

Updated: 13-01-2023 20:22 IST
India has a lot to offer to the world in the time of crisis and the G20 presidency is the time to showcase it, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said here on Friday.

He was speaking at the third annual lecture of the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) on the topic ‘Role of Business in G20’.

''To my mind every crisis has a huge opportunity and G20 in the past has demonstrated the ability to deliver in times of adversity,'' he said.

Kant further said India’s focus would be on highlighting the need to address climate crisis, global debt, geopolitical tensions, and food and energy crisis and progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDG).

The former CEO of Niti Aayog also pointed out that there will be a renewed push for green development and climate finance, with the concept of Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) woven in.

Kant also stressed on the importance of the 4Ds—demographics, digitisation, decarbonisation, and de-globalisation.

India has assumed the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to 30 November 2023.

