Sabarimala revenue at Rs 310.40 crore

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the famed Sabarimala temple in this hilly district, on Friday said Rs 310.40 crore was generated by the shrine till January 12, as part of the 2-month-long annual pilgrimage season.

Addressing reporters at the Sannidhanam guesthouse, TDB president K Ananthagopan said the 'Thiruvabharana ghoshayathra', a procession carrying sacred jewellery to the hilltop shrine, began on Thursday and reach Sharamkuthi on January 14.

The 'mandala pooja' was held on December 27, marking the culmination of the first leg of the season. The shrine was closed for 3 days and re-opened on December 30 for the 'makaravilakku' ceremonies, the second leg of the season.

''Out of the Rs 310,40,97,309, a total of Rs 231,55,32,006 was received during the 'mandalam' season which ended on December 27 and Rs 78,85,65,303 was generated during the ongoing 'makaravilakku' festival which began on December 30,'' he said.

The makaravilakku ritual would be held on January 14. Then, the shrine would be closed on January 20, marking the end of the pilgrimage season.

He said the procession carrying the 'thiruvabharanam' would be received by the Devaswom officials and pooja would be held at 6.30 PM.

''Then the 'makarajyothi' will be seen at Ponnambalamettu. The Board has arranged all facilities, anticipating a rush for the Makaravilakku festival,'' he said.

He said the police and the fire departments, among others, ensured safety precautions ahead of the festival.

