PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-01-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 22:15 IST
Vice President Dhankar cancels 3-day visit to Karnataka
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar has cancelled his three-day visit to Karnataka, which included unveiling of the 112-foot statue of ''Adiyogi'' by the Isha Foundation in Chikballapura on January 15.

Dhankar was scheduled to arrive on January 14 and leave January 16. According to a communique from the state government on Friday, Dhankar's visit stands cancelled due to ''unavoidable reasons''.

Apart from unveiling the Adiyogi statue, the Vice President was scheduled to inaugurate the new Management Development Centre (MDC) at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Bengaluru.

Earlier today, the Karnataka High Court had allowed the Isha Yoga Centre's Adiyogi statue to be inaugurated in Chikkaballapura district on January 15.

However, it has ordered a status quo on the construction activities at the site.

On January 11, the court had ordered status quo following a public interest litigation against the construction alleging that it had violated various rules and laws related to forests and land acquisition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

