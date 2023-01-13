Left Menu

Deputy CM Sisodia approves Dilli Haat facelift

Dilli Haat, a major tourist destination in Delhis INA, is set to get a facelift after the city government approved the redevelopment work.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved the proposed design for the modification, according to a statement.After the redevelopment work, INA will have a completely new and unique aesthetic, attracting thousands of tourists over the coming years, the statement quoted Sisodia as saying.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 22:44 IST
Deputy CM Sisodia approves Dilli Haat facelift
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dilli Haat, a major tourist destination in Delhi's INA, is set to get a facelift after the city government approved the redevelopment work.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved the proposed design for the modification, according to a statement.

''After the redevelopment work, INA will have a completely new and unique aesthetic, attracting thousands of tourists over the coming years,'' the statement quoted Sisodia as saying. The design for INA's redevelopment emphasises on the use of natural and sustainable raw materials. The existing stalls will be revamped with bamboo roofing.

The Dilli Haat food court will be upgraded and a luxurious indoor dining area created. The modification work will be completed in five to six months, according to the statement.

Dilli Haat is a unique cultural hub and reflects India's diverse and dynamic culture. It is also a centre of tourism in Delhi, Sisodia said.

''This hub gives people an opportunity to witness and partake in the culture of different states of India. The Delhi government will modify Dilli Haat with these considerations in mind,'' he added.

The modification plan has several elements, including replacement of the existing flooring, curb stones and slate stones. The benches on the premises will also be upgraded.

The walls will be redeveloped using stone nets while modern art will be used to decorate the Haat, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023