Mehrauli case: AIIMS forensic head says bones cut after death using sharp object

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 19:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The AIIMS medical board which conducted autopsy on skeletal remains of Shraddha Walkar has stated that the bones were cut after death using a sharp object, the hospital's head of forensic medicine Dr Sudhir K Gupta said on Saturday.

Walkar, 27, was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala in Delhi last year and her body cut into pieces which were scattered across the city.

In its report to the Delhi Police, the board confirmed that the bones and human remains, including lower jaw, recovered from a forest area are that of a woman.

The age of the individual has been medically confirmed, from skeletal remains, to be above 20 years, Dr Gupta who supervised the medical board told PTI.

The bones were cut after death using a sharp object, perhaps to dismember the body, he said.

On December 15, the Delhi Police had said the DNA samples extracted from the bones found in a forest area and the blood traces found at the house where Walkar was killed had matched with the samples of her father.

It was confirmed by two independent laboratories -- the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics in Hyderabad and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory of the CBI in Delhi.

Poonawala, 28, allegedly sawed Walkar's body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

The killing took place in May last year but came to light months later. Poonawala was arrested on November 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

