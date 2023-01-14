Russian missiles hit critical infrastructure in east and west Ukraine, explosions reported in Kyiv -officials
Russian missiles struck critical infrastructure facilities on Saturday in Ukraine's Kharkiv and Lviv regions in the country's east and west respectively, local officials said.
Meanwhile the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv said explosions could be heard in the city, and that air defences were engaging targets.
