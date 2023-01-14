Left Menu

Avalanches hit Gurez, Sonmarg in J-K; warning issued for 12 districts

The labourers were working for MEIL.An avalanche hit Jurniyal village in Gurez on Saturday, the officials said, adding there was no loss of life.The State Disaster Management Authority SDMA issued a high danger avalanche warning for Kupwara district in north Kashmir and a medium danger warning for Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts.Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-01-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 20:57 IST
Avalanches hit Gurez, Sonmarg in J-K; warning issued for 12 districts
  • Country:
  • India

Three avalanches hit Ganderbal and Bandipora districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, but there was no loss of life, officials said.

They said avalanche warnings have been issued for 12 districts of the Union Territory following moderate to heavy snowfall on Friday.

Two simultaneous avalanches hit the Sarbal area of Sonamarg, in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, while another hit Gurez, in north Kashmir’s Bandipora, the officials said.

The avalanches at Sarbal hit an area where the Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) -- which is constructing the Zojila Tunnel -- has a workshop.

On Thursday, two labourers were killed when an avalanche hit the Sarbal area. The labourers were working for MEIL.

An avalanche hit Jurniyal village in Gurez on Saturday, the officials said, adding there was no loss of life.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued a 'high danger' avalanche warning for Kupwara district in north Kashmir and a 'medium danger' warning for Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts.

''Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts in the next 24 hours,'' it said.

The SDMA said avalanches of low danger level are likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Kulgam, and Rajouri districts in the next 24 hours.

People are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global
2
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023