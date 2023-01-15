Left Menu

Since the disturbance is over, northerly to northwesterly wind will bring the chill back to the state from Sunday night. Anand said the mercury is likely to rise again from January 19 in Jharkhand, as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from January 18 night.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-01-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 15:23 IST
Jharkhand: Brace for chill from Sunday night
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Brace for another spell of chilly weather condition in Jharkhand from Sunday night as the prevailing northerly to north-westerly winds is likely to bring down the minimum temperature by three degrees Celsius, a weather official said.

Jharkhand has been experiencing partial relief from cold weather condition due to a western disturbance in the Himalayan region, which increased the minimum temperature by two to three degrees Celsius since January 12.

Most parts of the state recorded a night temperature above 10 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

According to the daily weather bulletin, the minimum temperature hovered between 9.2 and 14 degrees Celsius across Jharkhand on Saturday night. The state's lowest minimum of 9.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Khunti town , while Jamshedpur registered the highest minimum at 14 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

State capital Ranchi recorded night temperature at 12.2 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches above normal. Ranchi's night temperature is likely to drop by two degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours.

Daltonganj registered the minimum at 11.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, while Bokaro Thermal at 11.1 degrees Celsius.

In-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre Abhishek Anand said, "Western disturbance restricted the flow of chilly wind to Jharkhand for past few days. Since the disturbance is over, northerly to northwesterly wind will bring the chill back to the state from Sunday night." Anand said the mercury is likely to rise again from January 19 in Jharkhand, as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from January 18 night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

